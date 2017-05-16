May 16, 2017 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Thirani Projects' board meeting on May 22, 2017
Thirani Projects has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 22, 2017, to consider the matter relating to voluntary delisting of the Equity Shares of Thirani Projects Ltd. from The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. in terms of the provisions of the SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009.
