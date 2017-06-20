Thirani Project - Board Meeting on June 23, 2017

With reference to the earlier letter regarding Board Meeting held on May 22, 2017, Thirani Projects Ltd has now informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on June 23, 2017, inter-alia, to consider the matter relating to modification in Board Resolution dated May 22, 2017, for voluntary delisting of the Equity Shares of Thirani Projects Ltd. from The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. in terms of the provisions of the SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009 and amended.Source : BSE