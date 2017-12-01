App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 30, 2017 09:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Themis Medicare's board meeting on December 12, 2017

As per the captioned subject, please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Themis Medicare Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, December12, .

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
As per the captioned subject,please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Themis Medicare Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 12th December, 2017 inter alia, to consider, the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2017.

Further, the Trading Window in respect of the Company's Securities shall remain closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Employees of the Company from the opening of the trading hours on Friday, 1st December, 2017 till the closure of trading hours on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 (both days inclusive).
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.