you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 17, 2018 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Ramco Cements to consider Q3 results on February 6 ,2018

We wish to inform you that our Company's Board Meeting No: 2/2018 will be held at our Corporate Office at No: 98-A, Dr.Radhakrishnan Road, Mylapore, Chennai - 600 004, on Tuesday, the 6th February 2018, to consider inter alia the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2017.

 
 
Dear Sir,
Sub: Board Meeting No: 2/2018 to be held on 6.2.2018 to consider
Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2017.
We wish to inform you that our Company's Board Meeting No: 2/2018 will be held at our Corporate Office at No: 98-A, Dr.Radhakrishnan Road, Mylapore, Chennai - 600 004, on Tuesday, the 6th February 2018, to consider inter alia the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2017.
This intimation is provided in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
We also wish to inform you that as per the 'Code of Conduct to Regulate Insider Trading and Code of Fair Disclosure' of the Company, the trading window shall remain closed for the Company's Directors and other designated persons (including their immediate relatives) from 29th January 2018 to 9th February 2018 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of considering the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2017.
Source : BSE
