The Hi-Tech Gea: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 06th September, 2017 have inter-alia considered the following:1. Pursuant to SEBI Circular no. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016 due to the first time applicability of IND-AS on our Company, the Board availed the relaxation given under the aforesaid circular, Accordingly the Board have approved the un-audited Standalone Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2017.Further in accordance with Regulation 33(3)(b)(i) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 only standalone results are approved and same is submitted.The Results will be published in the Newspaper in terms of Regulation 47(1)(b) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 in due course and same shall be placed on the Website of the Company.The Meeting of the Board of Director commenced at 12:15 P.M and Concluded at5:55 P.MRequested to take on record and oblige.Source : BSE