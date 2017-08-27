Aug 23, 2017 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The Byke Hospitality's AGM on September 18, 2017
Notice of 27th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on Monday, September 18, 2017 at 10:00 A.M at Anchorage Hall, Hotel Suba International, 211, Chakala, Sahar Road, Andheri East, Mumbai 400099.
Notice of 27th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on Monday, September 18, 2017 at 10:00 A.M at Anchorage Hall, Hotel Suba International, 211, Chakala, Sahar Road, Andheri East, Mumbai 400099.Source : BSE