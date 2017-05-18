Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills' board meeting on May 25, 2017

The Company has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on 25th May, 2017 inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the financial year ended 31.03.2017 and to adopt the list of agenda items and such other business with the permission of the Chairman. Further, in terms of Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulation, Monitoring,and Reporting of Trading in Securities of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Limited by the Insiders, the trading window will remain closed upto the second trading day after the announcement of the Audited financial results for the year ended 31.03.2017Source : BSE