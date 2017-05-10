May 10, 2017 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Thacker and Company's EOGM on June 5, 2017
Please find enclosed the Notice of the First (FY 2017-18) Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM') of the Company, scheduled to be held on Monday, 5th June, 2017 at 11.30.A.M. for your information and records.
