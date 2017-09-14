App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 14, 2017 10:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TGB Banquets: Outcome board meeting held on September 14, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today, September 14, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. at the registered office of the company.

TGB Banquets: Outcome board meeting held on September 14, 2017
Please find below outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today, the 14th September, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. at the registered office of the company.

Whereat the Board of Directors has approved the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017, duly reviewed by the Statutory Auditors and Audit Committee of the Company. The copy of Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon is enclosed herewith.

The meeting was concluded at 7:10 ¬¬¬p.m.

You are requested to update the records accordingly.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For, TGB Banquets and Hotels Limited
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.