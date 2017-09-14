TGB Banquets: Outcome board meeting held on September 14, 2017

Please find below outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today, the 14th September, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. at the registered office of the company.Whereat the Board of Directors has approved the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017, duly reviewed by the Statutory Auditors and Audit Committee of the Company. The copy of Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon is enclosed herewith.The meeting was concluded at 7:10 ¬¬¬p.m.You are requested to update the records accordingly.Thanking you,Yours faithfully,For, TGB Banquets and Hotels LimitedSource : BSE