Aug 28, 2017 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Texmo Pipes: Outcome of board meeting
Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 25th August, 2017.
Dear Sir(s)/Madam(s),

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Friday, 25th August, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company, at 2.30 P.M. and concluded at 4:40 PM, have considered and approved the issuance of 12,00,000 Equity Shares to Shree Padmavati Irrigation Private Limited, promoter group Company, by way of Preferential Issue.
The decision of the Board inter alia, is subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company, hence the Board has also decided to hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 at 11.30 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at 98, Bahadarpur Road, Burhanpur (M.P) 450331.

Kindly take the same on your records.

Source : BSE

