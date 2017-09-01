App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 01, 2017 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Texmo Pipes' board meeting on September 11, 2017.

we wish to inform you that as per Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors will meet on Monday, 11th September, 2017, at 4:30 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.

Texmo Pipes' board meeting on September 11, 2017.
we wish to inform you that as per Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors will meet on Monday, 11th September, 2017, at 4:30 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.

As per the provisions of Regulation 9 and Schedule B of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in respect of Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders for prevention of Insider Trading in the Equity shares and for the aforesaid purpose the 'Trading Window' of the Company shall remain closed from 5th September, 2017 to 13th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) and will open on 14th September, 2017 for insiders accordingly.

This is for the information of the exchange and members thereof. Kindly take the same on your record.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.