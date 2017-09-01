Texmo Pipes' board meeting on September 11, 2017.

we wish to inform you that as per Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors will meet on Monday, 11th September, 2017, at 4:30 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.As per the provisions of Regulation 9 and Schedule B of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in respect of Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders for prevention of Insider Trading in the Equity shares and for the aforesaid purpose the 'Trading Window' of the Company shall remain closed from 5th September, 2017 to 13th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) and will open on 14th September, 2017 for insiders accordingly.This is for the information of the exchange and members thereof. Kindly take the same on your record.Source : BSE