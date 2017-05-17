App
May 17, 2017 11:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Texmo Pipes' board meeting on May 26, 2017

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting to held on May 26, 2017.

With reference to the subject cited above we wish to inform you that as per Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors will meet on Friday, 26th May, 2017, at 4:30 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017. As per the provisions of Regulation 9 and Schedule B of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in respect of Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders for prevention of Insider Trading in the Equity shares and for the aforesaid purpose the 'Trading Window' of the Company shall remain closed from 18th May, 2017 to 28th May, 2017 (both days inclusive) and will open on 29th May, 2017 for insiders accordingly.Source : BSE

