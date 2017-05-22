Texmaco Rail recommends dividend

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a Dividend of 25% i.e. Rs. 0.25 per fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 1 each. The Dividend on Equity Share, on approval at the Annual General Meeting is expected to be credited / dispatched to the members around end September, 2017.Source : BSE