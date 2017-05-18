Texel Industries' board meeting on May 27, 2017

Board Meeting for the Quarter ending March, 2017 is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 27th May, 2017, at 10.30 a.m at the Registered Office of the Company at Block No, 2106, Santej- Khatraj Road, Nr. Shah Alloys Ltd., Village: Santej, Tal: Kalol, Dist: Gandhinagar, Gujarat- 382721., inter - alia to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017Source : BSE