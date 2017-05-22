May 22, 2017 10:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tera Software: Outcome of board meeting
We are please to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, the 22nd May, 2017 considered and approved the following: 1.The Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017 2.Appointment of Ms. B. Sowmya, as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. Kindly take the above information on your recordSource : BSE