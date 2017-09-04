App
Sep 04, 2017 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tera Software's board meeting on September 12, 2017

We wish to bring to your kind notice that the 2nd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the F.Y. 2017-2018, is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 12th September, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company, at 12.30 P.M, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
Further, as per the Tera Software Limited code of conduct for prohibition of Insider Trading formulated on the basis of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per provisions of Section 195 of the Companies Act, 2013, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed for all the Directors/Key Managerial Personnel/Designated Employees /Promoters of the Company from Monday, 4th September, 2017 to Wednesday, 13th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).
