App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 11, 2017 10:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tera Software's board meeting on May 22, 2017

This is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 22nd May, 2017.

Tera Software's board meeting on May 22, 2017
Notice pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015, be and is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 22nd May, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and the year ended 31st March, 2017. In this connection, the 'Trading window' as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed for all the Directors/officers/ Designated Employees/Promoters of the Company from Friday, 12th May, 2017 to 23rd May, 2017 (both days inclusive). Please take the above intimation on records and kindly acknowledge receiptSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.