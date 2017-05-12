Tera Software's board meeting on May 22, 2017

Notice pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015, be and is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 22nd May, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and the year ended 31st March, 2017. In this connection, the 'Trading window' as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed for all the Directors/officers/ Designated Employees/Promoters of the Company from Friday, 12th May, 2017 to 23rd May, 2017 (both days inclusive). Please take the above intimation on records and kindly acknowledge receiptSource : BSE