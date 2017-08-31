App
Announcements
Aug 31, 2017

Tera Software's AGM on September 23, 2017

We are pleased to inform that 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 at 03:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company i.e. at #8-2-293/82/A/1107, Plot No: 1107, Road No.55, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad – 500033.

The Company has provided the facility of voting by electronic means (remote e-voting) on all the items set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting sent to the shareholders of the Company holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form as on the cut off date i.e. 15th September, 2017. The remote e-voting shall commence from 20th September, 2017 at 9:00 A.M. and ends on 22nd September, 2017 at 5:00 P.M. The facility for voting through 'Insta Poll' shall also be available to those shareholders who are present at the AGM and who have not cast their vote electronically.
Further, pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 16th September, 2017 to 23rd September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Kindly, take the above information on record.
Source : BSE

