TeleCanor Global's board meeting on September 14, 2017

Pursuant to provisions of Regulations 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, Notice is hereby given that Meeting of Board of Directors of Telecanor Global Limited will be held on Thursday, 14th September' 2017 at the Registered Office of the company, inter alia, to consider and approve the following matters :1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Three months ended 30th June' 2017.2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor on the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and three months ended on 30th June, 2017.3. To appoint M/s S.L.R & Associates, Chartered Accountant (FRN No. 015874S) as the new Statutory Auditor of the Company, to be consented by shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, due to the resignation of its Present Statutory Auditor.Further, pursuant to the provisions of Securities Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the Trading Window shall remain closed from 4th September' 2017 to 14th September' 2017 (both days inclusive), and shall reopen on 15th September' 2017 for the designated employees, which includes Directors and Officers of the Company.Source : BSE