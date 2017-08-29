Tejas Networks: Outcome of board meeting

1.The Board has adopted Directors Report along with the annexures thereto for the financial year ended as on March 31st, 20172.Re-appointment of Mr. Sanjay Nayak who is liable to retire by rotation in the forth coming Annual General Meeting.3.Regularization of Additional Director Mr. Shirish Saraf in the forth coming Annual General Meeting.4.Notice of the AGM which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at the registered office at 3:00 P.M5.Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 21, 2017 to September 27, 2017 (both days inclusive) for AGM.6.Payment of remuneration by way of commission to non executive Independent Directors upto 1% of the net profits of the Company for the Financial year 2017-18 subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the forth coming AGMSource : BSE