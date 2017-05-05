Technojet Consultants to consider dividend

Technojet Consultants Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider recommendation of Dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Also the trading window as per the Company’s Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading shall remain closed from April 27, 2017 to May 18, 2017 (both days inclusive). The trading window shall open on May 20, 2017.Source : BSE