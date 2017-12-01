App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 01, 2017 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technofab Engineering's board meeting on December 12, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 12 December 2017 inter alia,
(i) To approve and take on record the Financial Results prepared in accordance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations for the quarter ended 30 September 2017;
(ii) To consider the proposal to amend Memorandum & Articles of Association;
(iii) To consider the prop

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 12 December 2017 inter alia,
(i) To approve and take on record the Financial Results prepared in accordance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations for the quarter ended 30 September 2017;
(ii) To consider the proposal to amend Memorandum & Articles of Association;
(iii) To consider the proposal to issue debt securities/ instruments like Non Convertible Debentures/ Commercial Papers including manner in which aforementioned securities/ instruments may be issued; and
(iv) To approve the conduct of Postal Ballot Process, if required.

Also kindly note that in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading window shall remain closed for all the Directors/ Officers/ Designated Employees / specified persons of the company with immediate effect upto 14 December 2017 (both days inclusive).
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.