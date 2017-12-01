Technofab Engineering's board meeting on December 12, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 12 December 2017 inter alia,(i) To approve and take on record the Financial Results prepared in accordance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations for the quarter ended 30 September 2017;(ii) To consider the proposal to amend Memorandum & Articles of Association;(iii) To consider the proposal to issue debt securities/ instruments like Non Convertible Debentures/ Commercial Papers including manner in which aforementioned securities/ instruments may be issued; and(iv) To approve the conduct of Postal Ballot Process, if required.Also kindly note that in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading window shall remain closed for all the Directors/ Officers/ Designated Employees / specified persons of the company with immediate effect upto 14 December 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE