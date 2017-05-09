Techno Electric to consider dividend

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to:1. Consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2017;2. Consider and approve Audited Annual Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2017; and3. Consider and recommend payment of Dividend, if any.Further, as per the provisions of the Company's Code for Prevention for Insider Trading & Code of Corporate Disclosure Practices, trading window will remain closed for purchase / sale of shares of the Company for Directors and Employees from May 11, 2017. The Trading Window will open 24 hours after the announcement by the Company of the Results to Stock Exchanges.Source : BSE