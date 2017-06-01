Jun 01, 2017 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tech Mahindra fixes book closure for dividend & AGM
Tech Mahindra has informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 29, 2017 to August 1, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.
