you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 08, 2018 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech Mahindra to consider Q3 results on January 29, 2018

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th January, 2018.

 
 
January 8, 2018

To,
The Manager,
Listing Department
Bombay Stock Exchange Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Dalal Street,
MUMBAI - 400 001.
Scrip Code : 532755 To,
The Manager,
Listing Department
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Exchange Plaza, 5th floor,
Plot No. - C/1, G Block,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai - 400051.
NSE Symbol : TECHM

Sub: Prior Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (LODR), intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th January, 2018 to consider and approve, inter alia:

1. the audited financial results of the Company for the third quarter ended 31st December, 2017; and

2. the audited consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter ended 31st December, 2017.


We request you to take the same on record.

Thanking you,
For Tech Mahindra Limited



Anil Khatri
Company Secretary

Source : BSE
