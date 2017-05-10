TeamLease Ser' board meeting on May 18, 2017

In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 18th May, 2017 at 02:00 PM, to consider, inter-alia, the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of our Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE