Tea Time's board meeting on January 13, 2018

Notice is hereby given, in terms of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, that a Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, 13th January, 2018 at the Registered Office of the Company, to consider and take on record, interalia, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017.Source : BSE