you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 21, 2017 11:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS' board meeting held on April 18, 2017

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

TCS' board meeting held on April 18, 2017
Sub:Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017 The audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017 of the Company under Ind AS (‘Statement'), which were approved and taken on record at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, were submitted to the stock exchanges thereafter. We enclose herewith the revised Statement for following changes in the format – a)The ‘Other income' is now shown below ‘Income from operations (net)', which was earlier shown below ‘Profit from operations before other income, finance costs and tax'. Consequently, the row ‘Profit from operations before other income, finance costs and tax' has been deleted. b)A row for showing ‘Total income' has been added after ‘Income from operations (net)' and ‘Other income'. c)Under ‘Tax Expense', the ‘Current tax' and ‘Deferred tax' have been bifurcated and shown as individual lines as against single line for ‘Tax expense' earlier. The figures as reported earlier remain unchanged. The above information is also available on the website of the Company: www.tcs.com.Source : BSE

