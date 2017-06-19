App
Jun 19, 2017 08:40 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services: Outcome of AGM

We are submitting herewith the details regarding the proceedings of the 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Friday, June 16, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the details regarding the proceedings of the 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Friday, June 16, 2017 at 3.30 pm and concluded at 8 p.m. at Birla Matushri Sabhagar, 19, Sir Vithaldas Thackersey Marg, New Marine Lines, Mumbai 400 020.

Further pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the details regarding the voting results of the business transacted at the AGM in the prescribed format.
