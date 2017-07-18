App
Jul 17, 2017 10:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCPL Packaging's EGM on August 09, 2017

We would like to inform you that Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the Company will be held on Wednesday August 09, 2017 at 5.30 p.m.

Further to our letter dated 15.07.2017 intimating that Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the Company will be held on Wednesday 9th August, 2017 at 5.30 p.m. or immediately after the conclusion of 29th AGM, whichever is earlier, at Sunville Deluxe Pavilion, 9 Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai 400 018 ('the Meeting'), enclosed please receive the Notice containing the business to be transacted at the Meeting.

As per Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, the Company is pleased to provide to its Members the facility to cast their vote(s) on all resolutions set forth in the Notice by electronic means ('e-voting'). The instructions for e-voting are mentioned in the notice attached.

The company has fixed Tuesday, 2nd August, 2017 as the cutoff date for the purpose of EGM

We request you to take the above on your records and acknowledge the receipt
Source : BSE

