TCI Industries board meeting on May 11, 2017.

We would like to inform your esteemed Exchange that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017, inter alia, to consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017. Further, the trading window for trading by designated persons shall be closed from April 25, 2017 to May 15, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE