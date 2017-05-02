TCI Finance: Outcome of board meeting

May 2, 2017 BSE Limited PhirozeJeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai – 400 001. Tel: 022 - 2272 1233 / 34 Fax: 022 - 2272 2131 / 1072/ 2037 / 2061 / 41 Email: corp.relations@bseindia.com corp.compliance@bseindia.com Scrip Code: 501242National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, BandraKurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai – 400 051 Tel: 022 - 2659 8235 / 36 / 452 Fax: 022 - 2659 8237/ 38 Email: cmlist@nse.co.in Scrip Code : TCIFINANCE Dear Sir, Sub: - Outcome of Board Meeting – reg. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. on May 2, 2017inter-alia approved the following: 1)Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the Audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2017. Please find enclosed copy of the Audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2017 along the Audit Report and Form A. The meeting of Board of Directors was commenced at 12.00 noon and concluded at 3.15 pm. This is for you kind information and records. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For TCI Finance Limited Lakshmi Sharma Company SecretarySource : BSE