Jun 19, 2017 10:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
TCI Express board meeting on August 1, 2017
Sub: Intimation of Next Board Meeting & Closure of Trading Window
This is to inform you that the next Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 to interalia consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the 1st Quarter ended June 30, 2017.
