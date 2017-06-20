App
Jun 19, 2017 10:04 PM IST

TCI Express' 9Th AGM held on August 1, 2017

We wish to inform you that the 9th Annual General Meeting of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 11.30 A.M.

Sub: Notice of 9th Annual General Meeting and Intimation of Book Closure

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 40 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the 9th Annual General Meeting of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 11.30 A.M at Salon II & III, Basement 1, Park Hyatt Hyderabad, Road No 2, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad – 500034, Telangana.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

