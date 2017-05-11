App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 11, 2017 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCI Developers to consider dividend

This is in continuation of our letter dated April 06, 2017 intimating you about Next Board Meeting to be held on May 16, 2017 to consider and approve the audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter/FY ending on March 31, 2017.

TCI Developers to consider dividend
This is in continuation of our letter dated April 06, 2017 intimating you about Next Board Meeting to be held on May 16, 2017 to interalia consider and approve the audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter/FY ending on March 31, 2017 and Auditors' & Directors' Report thereon. Please be informed that in the said meeting Board may also consider &/or recommend Final Dividend on Preference Shares, if any, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. This may kindly be taken as our disclosure as required under the relevant provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.