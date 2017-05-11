TCI Developers to consider dividend

This is in continuation of our letter dated April 06, 2017 intimating you about Next Board Meeting to be held on May 16, 2017 to interalia consider and approve the audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter/FY ending on March 31, 2017 and Auditors' & Directors' Report thereon. Please be informed that in the said meeting Board may also consider &/or recommend Final Dividend on Preference Shares, if any, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. This may kindly be taken as our disclosure as required under the relevant provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE