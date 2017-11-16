App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 15, 2017 09:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCI Developers' board meeting on February 08, 2018

This is to inform you that the next Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 08, 2018.

 
 
This is to inform you that the next Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 08, 2018 to consider/approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter /Nine months ending on December 31, 2017.

Further, in terms of the Code of Fair Disclosure & Conduct as framed by the Company under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company will remain closed with effect from January 24, 2018 upto February 12, 2018 (both days inclusive).

This Notice may kindly be taken as our disclosure as required under the relevant provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.

Hope you shall find the same in order and request you to take it on your records.

Source : BSE
