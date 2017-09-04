TCI Developers' board meeting on November 02, 2017

This is to inform you that the next Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 02, 2017 to consider/approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter/Half year ending September 30, 2017.Further, in terms of the Code of Fair Disclosure & Conduct as framed by the Company under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company will remain closed with effect from October 18, 2017 upto November 06, 2017 (both days inclusive).This Notice may kindly be taken as our disclosure as required under the relevant provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.Hope you shall find the same in order and request you to take it on your records.Source : BSE