TCI Developers' AGM on Aug 08, 2017

Dear Sir/Madam,This is to inform you that the 9th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Members of TCI Developers Limited ('the Company') is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 1st August, 2017 at 10:30 am at Salon II & III, Basement 1, Park Hyatt Hyderabad, Road No 2, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad – 500034, Telangana.Further, pursuant to The Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, the Members' Register and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from Thursday, 27th July, 2017 to Tuesday, 1st August, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.Hope you shall find the above in order & request you to take it on your records.