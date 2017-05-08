TCFC Finance to consider dividend

TCFC Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board at Director’s of the Company will be held on May 16, 2017, inter alia, to consider, discuss and approve:1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.2. Recommendation of Dividend, if any. for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Further, as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company, the Trading Window of the Company will be closed for Directors, Officers, Promoters and Designated employees of the Company from May 08, 2017 to May 18, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE