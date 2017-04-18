Apr 18, 2017 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tayo Rolls' board meeting on April 25, 2017
The next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 25th April, 2017 to approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017
