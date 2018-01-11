Tayo Rolls' board meeting on January 22, 2018

We wish to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 22nd January, 2018 to approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2017.
We wish to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 22nd January, 2018 to approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2017.Source : BSE