Tatia Skylines: Outcome of board meeting

The First meeting of the Board of Directors of the company for the Financial year 2017 – 2018, held on Tuesday, the 18th April 2017 at the registered office at #29, Mookathal Street, Purasawalkkam, Chennai – 600 007 from 12.00 PM to 12.30 P.M. has approved the following a)The Board of Directors approved the publishing of Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended 31st March 2017 on or before 30th May 2017, accordingly, the publication of unaudited results is dispensed with. b)The Board Considered, discussed and approved the compliances related to the quarter ended 31.3.2017 along with the ongoing business propositions.Source : BSE