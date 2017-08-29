Aug 28, 2017 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tatia Global: Outcome of board meeting
The Board has approved and taken on record the Final copy of the Notice, Director's Report, Corporate Governance Report and other attachments annexed to the Board's Report and adopted the Secretarial Audit Report issued by the Secretarial Auditors for the year ending March 31, 2017.
