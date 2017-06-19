App
Jun 19, 2017 08:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Steel proposes to sell 8.36 crore equity shares of Tata Motors to Tata Sons

This is to inform you that the Company proposes to sell 8,36,37,697 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each of Tata Motors Limited to Tata Sons Limited.

This is to inform you that the Company proposes to sell 8,36,37,697 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each of Tata Motors Limited to Tata Sons Limited. The transaction is expected to be executed on or after June 23, 2017 at or around the prevailing price on the date of proposed sale, subject to no material market movements in price since the date of this disclosure.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

