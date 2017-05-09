Tata Steel's board meeting on May 16, 2017.

Dear Sirs, Madam, A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, inter alia to: 1.consider and take on record the audited Standalone and unaudited Consolidated financial statements and results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017; 2.consider and take on record the audited Standalone and Consolidated financial statements and results for the financial year ended March 31, 2017; and 3.recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. This notice is being submitted pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further, in accordance with the Company's Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the Company's securities was closed from March 25, 2017 and will open 48 hours after the said financial results are declared to the Stock Exchanges. This is for your information and records.Source : BSE