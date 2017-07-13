Tata Sons appoints Aarthi Subramanian as Chief Digital Officer

App
Jul 13, 2017 07:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Subramanian, who is currently the Executive Director at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will report to Chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran and will take up her new role in August this year

Tata Sons, the holding company of salt-to-software Tata Group, today said it has appointed Aarthi Subramanian as the group's Chief Digital Officer.

Subramanian, who is currently the Executive Director at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will report to Chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran and will take up her new role in August this year.

She brings with her over 26 years of experience in the global technology sector. Starting her career with TCS, she has worked in diverse roles in India, Sweden, the US and Canada, Tata Sons said in a statement.

Commenting on the appointment, Tata Sons Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran said: "As the Group Chief Digital Officer, she will play a key role in driving digital adoption across group companies as well as the group's digital initiatives."

He further said Aarthi has a great track record of leading large teams to achieve excellence in customer service delivery.

Subramanian is a graduate of Computer Science from the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, and holds a Master's degree in Engineering Management from University of Kansas, USA.

"The Tata group is a unique institution with great strengths and it will be my endeavour to help the group capture many new economic opportunities that are emerging from the Digital Economy," Subramanian said.

tags #Announcements #Chief Digital Officer #Companies #Tata Sons

