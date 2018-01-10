Tata Motors group global wholesales at 1.16 lakh in December 2017

The Tata Motors group global wholesales in December 2017, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 1,16,677, higher by 23 percent, over December 2016.

At 11:33 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 434.90, down Rs 1.65, or 0.38 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 553.00 and 52-week low Rs 357.95 on 27 January, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 21.36 percent below its 52-week high and 21.5 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 147,685.56 crore. Source : BSE