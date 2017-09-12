App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 12, 2017 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 94210 in August 2017

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in August 2017, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 94,201, higher by 9 percent, over August 2016.

Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 94210 in August 2017
Press Release - Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 94,210 in August 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith is a Press Release issued by the Company on the above subject, the content of which is self-explanatory.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Source : BSE
