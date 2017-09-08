App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 08, 2017 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover sells 38519 vehicles in August 2017

Total retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 38,519 vehicles in August, up 4.3 percent compared to August 2016.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover sells 38519 vehicles in August 2017
Press Release - Jaguar Land Rover August Sales


Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, attached herewith is a Press Release issued by Jaguar Land Rover (UK), our wholly owned subsidiary, on the cited subject, contents of which are self-explanatory.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.