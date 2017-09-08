Sep 08, 2017 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover sells 38519 vehicles in August 2017
Total retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 38,519 vehicles in August, up 4.3 percent compared to August 2016.
Press Release - Jaguar Land Rover August Sales
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, attached herewith is a Press Release issued by Jaguar Land Rover (UK), our wholly owned subsidiary, on the cited subject, contents of which are self-explanatory.
This is for the information of the exchange and the members.
Source : BSE
