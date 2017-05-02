May 02, 2017 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tata Motors' total sales decline 21% in April 2017
Tata Motors passenger and commercial vehicle total sales (including exports) in April 2017 were at 30,972 vehicles, a de-growth of 21 percent over 39,389 vehicles sold in April 2016.
